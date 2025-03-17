Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Foligno headshot

Marcus Foligno Injury: Missing first game of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 4:41pm

Foligno (upper body) will not play in Monday's home game versus the Kings.

Foligno will miss his first game of the season, and it's another obstacle for the Wild to overcome up front -- they're already without Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek due to lower-body injuries. Brendan Gaunce, who has been a healthy scratch in six consecutive contests, will draw back into the lineup Monday. Foligno has accounted for 11 goals, 22 points and a plus-5 rating over 67 appearances in 2024-25. His next chance to return to the lineup will be against the Kraken on Wednesday.

