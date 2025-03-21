Marcus Foligno Injury: Ruled out against Sabres

Foligno (upper body) will not be in the lineup to face Buffalo on Saturday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Foligno will be shelved for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. The 33-year-old forward is currently mired in a 10-game pointless streak dating back to Feb 22. versus the Red Wings. The Wild may get Marcus Johansson (illness) back versus Buffalo, which would prevent the team from needing to bring a forward up from the minors.