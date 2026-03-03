Marcus Foligno Injury: Still having injury evaluated

Head coach John Hynes said Tuesday that Foligno (lower body) is week-to-week, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Hynes also noted that Foligno's injury is not season-ending, but the veteran winger is set to have his injury evaluated by another doctor Tuesday. Robby Fabbri, who was claimed off waivers by the Wild on Monday, will probably play regularly for the duration of Foligno's absence.