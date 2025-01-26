Marcus Foligno News: Breaks slump with goal

Foligno scored a goal and added six hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Foligno brought the Wild within two goals late in the third period, and Mats Zuccarello scored after that to make the score closer than the game actually was. The tally was Foligno's first point over 11 contests in January following his four-game point streak to end December. The third-line winger is up to 16 points, 51 shots on net, 49 PIM and 162 hits over 49 appearances.