Marcus Foligno headshot

Marcus Foligno News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Foligno scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Foligno has scored in three straight games and has four points in that span. The 33-year-old winger has not extended a point streak beyond four contests this season, so it's unlikely he'll be able to keep the good times rolling much longer. Foligno has offered depth scoring and physicality with 19 points, 165 hits, 54 shots on net and 51 PIM across 51 appearances in 2024-25.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
