Marcus Foligno News: Fills empty cage Saturday

Foligno scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Foligno's last three goals have gone into empty nets. He has four tallies and two assists over his last eight contests. The 33-year-old winger is up to 10 goals, 21 points, 62 shots on net, 177 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 56 appearances, which is nearly identical production to his last two campaigns. He adds grit in a middle-six role and can help fantasy managers in deep formats.