Marcus Foligno News: Garners assist Friday

Foligno notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Foligno helped out on Jared Spurgeon's goal at 17:33 of the second period, which was the game-winner. With three points over his last five outings, Foligno is doing okay while providing some depth offense and ample physical play. The veteran winger is up to eight points, 15 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-6 rating across 23 outings in a middle-six role this season.