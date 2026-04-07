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Marcus Foligno News: Goal, fight in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Foligno scored a goal on two shots, added five PIM, logged two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Foligno's tally tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. He also had a heavyweight fight with Jamie Oleksiak in the opening frame. The 34-year-old Foligno continues to play in a bottom-six role, which gives him little scoring potential. He's been held to 13 points, 62 shots on net, 170 hits, 46 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 54 appearances this season.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
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