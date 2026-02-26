Marcus Foligno News: Good to play Thursday
Foligno (illness) is expected to play against Colorado on Thursday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Foligno missed Minnesota's final two games before the Olympic break because of the illness. He has six goals, 11 points, 54 PIM and 145 hits across 46 appearances in 2025-26. Foligno's expected to serve on the fourth line Thursday alongside Nico Sturm and Vinnie Hinostroza.
