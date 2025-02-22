Marcus Foligno News: Nets equalizer Saturday

Foligno scored a goal and added five hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Foligno has goals in back-to-back games. This one was timely, as he pulled the Wild level with 1:31 left in regulation to help them forge a comeback. Foligno is up to 11 goals this year, five of which he's put up over his last nine outings. The winger has 22 points, 63 shots on net, 182 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 57 appearances, which is nearly identical production to what he had in 2023-24.