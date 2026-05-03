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Marcus Foligno News: Nets shortie in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Foligno scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Foligno's goal at 16:55 of the second period put the Wild ahead 5-4, though the advantage lasted all of 1:09 before Devon Toews tied the score again. Through seven playoff outings, Foligno has two goals, one assist, 36 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 34-year-old is seeing steady bottom-six minutes, and his physical playing style should be enough to keep him in the lineup throughout the postseason.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
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