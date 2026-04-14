Marcus Foligno headshot

Marcus Foligno News: Out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Foligno (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Foligno will miss a second straight game to close out the regular season. The 34-year-old winger will likely return for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Stars. He should see bottom-six minutes, though he's not a lock to be in the lineup.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
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