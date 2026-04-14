Marcus Foligno News: Out again Tuesday
Foligno (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Foligno will miss a second straight game to close out the regular season. The 34-year-old winger will likely return for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Stars. He should see bottom-six minutes, though he's not a lock to be in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Foligno See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1530 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch30 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 639 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 599 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights204 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Foligno See More