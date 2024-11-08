Marcus Foligno News: Pots goal Friday

Foligno scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Foligno has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time this season. He put the Wild ahead 2-0 with a goal off the rush in the first period of this contest. The physical winger is up to three tallies, two assists, six shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances in a bottom-six role.