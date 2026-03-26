Marcus Foligno News: Returning to action Thursday
Foligno (lower body) will play in Thursday's game against the Panthers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Foligno has been on injured reserve since early March due to his lower-body injury, but he participated in Thursday's morning skate and has been cleared to return to game action. Across 48 appearances this season, he's recorded six goals, five assists, 151 hits, 58 PIM and 41 blocked shots while averaging 12:57 of ice time.
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