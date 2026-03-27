Marcus Foligno headshot

Marcus Foligno News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Foligno scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

Foligno missed 12 games due to a lower-body injury. With the Wild at full health up front, Foligno will likely fill a fourth-line role moving forward. The 34-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 57 shots on net, 153 hits, 58 PIM and 41 blocked shots over 49 appearances this season.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
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