Marcus Foligno headshot

Marcus Foligno News: Set to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Foligno (upper body) is expected to play against Washington on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Following a five-game absence, Foligno will draw back into the lineup. He has accounted for 11 goals, 22 points, 72 shots on net, 219 hits and 66 PIM across 67 appearances this season. Foligno could replace Devin Shore or Brendan Gaunce in a bottom-six role versus the Capitals.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
