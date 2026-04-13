Marcus Foligno News: Sitting out Monday

Foligno (rest) won't play against St. Louis on Monday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Foligno will be out of the lineup for at least one game, but it's unclear if he will play against Anaheim on Tuesday in Minnesota's regular-season finale. He has collected eight goals, 13 points, 65 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 179 hits through 56 outings this campaign.