Marcus Foligno headshot

Marcus Foligno News: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Foligno (rest) won't play against St. Louis on Monday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Foligno will be out of the lineup for at least one game, but it's unclear if he will play against Anaheim on Tuesday in Minnesota's regular-season finale. He has collected eight goals, 13 points, 65 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 179 hits through 56 outings this campaign.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
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