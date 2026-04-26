Marcus Foligno headshot

Marcus Foligno News: Tallies equalizer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Foligno scored a goal on two shots and doled out seven hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Foligno earned his first point of the series when he scored at 14:40 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2. The winger has filled a bottom-six role, earning a goal, four shots, 24 hits and four PIM across four playoff contests. Prior to this playoff run, he had collected 11 points over 34 postseason appearances across six separate years.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
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