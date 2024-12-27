Marcus Foligno News: Tips in goal

Foligno scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Foligno got a piece of a Jared Spurgeon attempt to net the tying goal at 11:33 of the third period. This was Foligno's second straight game with a goal after the winger was limited to four assists over his prior 15 outings. Overall, the third-liner has six tallies, 13 points, 38 shots on net, 121 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 36 appearances.