Marcus Foligno News: Two-point effort in loss

Foligno produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

In his second game back from an upper-body injury, Foligno ended an 11-game point drought and delivered his first multi-point performance since Jan. 26. The veteran winger also supplied four hits and seven PIM, and those categories remain the primary source of his fantasy appeal. Over 69 appearances this season, Foligno has 12 goals, 24 points, 225 hits and 73 PIM with a plus-6 rating.