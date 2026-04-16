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Marcus Foligno News: Well rested for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Foligno (rest) was in attendance for Thursday's practice session, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the Wild's last two games, Foligno was back on the ice ahead of Game 1 versus the Stars. The veteran winger failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, in part due to the fact that he saw action in just 56 games this year. Without a role on the power play, combined with slotting into a spot in the bottom six, Foligno is unlikely to offer significant value in most postseason pools.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
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