Marcus Gidlof News: Traded Friday

Gidlof, Jonathan Drouin, a 2026 first-round pick and a third-round selection were acquired by St. Louis from the Islanders on Friday in exchange for Brayden Schenn, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gidlof has a 2.84 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 24 regular-season outings with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League in 2025-26. The Islanders selected Gidlof with the No. 147 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.