Marcus Gidlof headshot

Marcus Gidlof News: Traded Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 12:38pm

Gidlof, Jonathan Drouin, a 2026 first-round pick and a third-round selection were acquired by St. Louis from the Islanders on Friday in exchange for Brayden Schenn, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gidlof has a 2.84 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 24 regular-season outings with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League in 2025-26. The Islanders selected Gidlof with the No. 147 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Marcus Gidlof
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Gidlof See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Gidlof See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024