Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Hogberg (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Based on his retroactive placement date (Jan. 25), Hogberg can be expected to miss at least the next three games for the Islanders, though it could certainly be longer. With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) still on the shelf, the team called up Jakub Skarek to serve as the No. 2 option behind Ilya Sorokin for the time being. It's a disappointing blow for the 30-year-old Hogberg, as he has managed decent numbers in his seven NHL appearances, going 2-2-0 with a 1.45 GAA and .947 save percentage.

Marcus Hogberg
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now