Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg Injury: Won't return before 4 Nations break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 3:13pm

Hogberg (upper body) will have his status assessed after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Rachel Luscher of the Islanders' official site reports Saturday.

That rules Hogberg out for at least the next five games, starting with Saturday's road matchup against Tampa Bay. The team's first game back from the break is Feb. 23 versus Dallas. Jakub Skarek is serving as the backup goaltender behind Ilya Sorokin due to the absences of Hogberg and Semyon Varlamov (lower body).

Marcus Hogberg
New York Islanders
