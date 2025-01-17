Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg News: Between pipes for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Hogberg will tend the twine at home against the Sharks on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Hogberg has conceded just one goal in each of his last two appearances while stopping 46 shots (.958 save percentage). Given his solid numbers of late, another high-end performance out of the 30-year-old backstop Saturday could see him challenge Ilya Sorokin for more opportunities between the crease.

