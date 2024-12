Hogberg was recalled by the Islanders on an emergency basis for Monday's practice session.

Hogberg was sent to the AHL ahead of the regular season, and he's posted a 2-4-3 record, 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage over 10 appearances with Bridgeport to begin the year. He'll provide goaltending depth for the Islanders since Semyon Varlamov (lower body) is considered day-to-day.