Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg News: Defending crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Hogberg will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hogberg will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin played in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. Hogberg's last NHL start came against Vancouver on April 28, 2021, when he was a member of the Senators. The 30-year-old netminder has a 9-17-9 record with a 3.34 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 44 NHL regular-season appearances. Pittsburgh ranks 15th in the league with 3.08 goals per game in 2024-25.

