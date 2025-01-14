Marcus Hogberg News: Facing former team Tuesday
Hogberg will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus Ottawa, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Hogberg was solid in his last start, stopping 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah. The 30-year-old will face the team he was drafted by in 2013 -- Hogberg spent the first three years of his NHL career with the Sens. Ottawa is tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.90 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now