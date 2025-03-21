Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg News: Gets starting nod against Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 9:31pm

Hogberg will be between the pipes for Saturday's home clash with Calgary, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Hogberg will be making just his second appearance in the crease for the Isles over their last 21 contests while Ilya Sorokin saw a heavy workload. In that lone outing, the 30-year-old Hogberg stopped 24 of 27 shots (.889 save percentage) in a losing effort against the Ducks on March 9. As long as New York is in the hunt for a playoff spot, fantasy players should expect to see a heavy dose of Sorokin the rest of the way -- making Hogberg a relative non-factor for the remainder of the campaign.

