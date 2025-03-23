Marcus Hogberg News: Left hanging in OT
Hogberg conceded four goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
Hogberg faced his second-largest workload of the season in an entertaining matchup between two teams battling to make the playoffs. The Swedish netminder had to fend for himself on the winning goal -- Nazem Kadri was left uncontested when he ripped a shot past Hogberg from the left circle to pull off the comeback win. Hogberg is 2-3-1 through nine appearances in 2024-25 but has posted a solid .930 save percentage and 1.99 GAA. Ilya Sorokin will likely be between the pipes Monday versus Columbus.
