Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg News: Loses in first start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 10:26am

Hogberg gave up three goals on 41 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Making his first start at the NHL level since April 2021, Hogberg gave up goals in the opening seven minutes of each period and was tagged with the loss. He's made three appearances this season, though the previous two came in relief where he stopped a total of 17 shots without giving up a goal, so there's not much of a sample to see what he might bring to the table as a backup. That said, the fact that he made 38 saves is something that can't be overlooked easily. He's likely to remain the backup to Ilya Sorokin as long as Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remains on long-term injured reserve.

