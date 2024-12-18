Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Hogberg

Marcus Hogberg News: Needed in relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Hogberg stopped all six shots he faced after replacing Ilya Sorokin to begin the third period of Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

It's the second time in seven games since his promotion at the beginning of the month that Hogberg has been called upon to spell Sorokin, and the backup goalie has turned aside all 17 shots sent his way in those appearances. The Islanders are off until Saturday when they head to Toronto, but Semyon Varlamov (lower body) isn't expected to rejoin the team until the following week. Sorokin will likely get the nod for that contest, but if coach Patrick Roy decided to give him an extended rest, Hogberg would be in line for his first start of the season.

Marcus Hogberg
New York Islanders
