Marcus Hogberg

Marcus Hogberg News: Set for Sunday start

RotoWire Staff

March 28, 2025

Hogberg is slated to patrol the crease on the road against Carolina on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hogberg will take the second half of a back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin gets the starting nod on the road versus the Lightning on Saturday. Between his light workload and some poor performances, Hogberg hasn't won an NHL game since Jan. 18 versus the Sharks, going 0-1-1 in his four appearances since with a 2.73 GAA.

Marcus Hogberg
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
