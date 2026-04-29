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Marcus Hogberg News: Signs with Swedish club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 1:50pm

Hogberg signed a three-year contract with the SHL's Linkopings HC on Wednesday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Hogberg had a 2.92 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 31 regular-season outings with AHL Bridgeport in 2025-26. He also made one NHL appearance with the Islanders in 2025-26, stopping five of seven shots in 13:29 of ice time en route to a 7-2 loss to Utah on Jan. 7. Hogberg first played for Linkopings during the 2012-13 campaign and was most recently with the Swedish club from 2021-22 through 2023-24.

Marcus Hogberg
 Free Agent
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