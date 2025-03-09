Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg News: Starting in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 5:20pm

Hogberg will be in the road crease Sunday against the Ducks, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Hogberg was activated from injured reserve Sunday and will make his first start since Jan. 25 after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. The Islanders are on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating the Sharks 4-2 on Saturday, while the Ducks last played Friday in a 4-3 home loss to St. Louis.

Marcus Hogberg
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now