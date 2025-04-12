Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Hogberg News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Hogberg will get the starting nod on the road Saturday against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

With Ilya Sorokin (upper body) sidelined, Hogberg will have a chance to bounce back after he was tagged for eight goals in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday. The 30-year-old Hogberg has made 13 appearances for the Islanders this year, going 2-5-2 with an .889 save percentage.

