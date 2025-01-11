Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg News: Steady in win over Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Hogberg allowed one goal on 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Hogberg can't really be faulted for the goal against, as it was a tipped-in shot off the stick of Nick Schmaltz. The 30-year-old Hogberg has allowed four goals on 80 shots over four appearances (two starts) at the NHL level this year. He started Saturday because Ilya Sorokin (illness) was unavailable, and Hogberg would likely continue to see playing time should Sorokin not be healthy in time for Tuesday's home game versus the Senators.

Marcus Hogberg
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now