Marcus Hogberg News: Yields six goals in loss

Hogberg allowed six goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hogberg made an appearance for the third time in five games (two starts), but he struggled. The 30-year-old has lost three straight decisions (0-2-1) with 13 goals allowed on 97 shots over four outings in that span. With the loss, Hogberg is 2-4-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season, but he hasn't been the same since returning from an upper-body injury in early March. The Islanders still fancy themselves as playoff contenders in a crowded Eastern Conference field, but they'll have to ride Ilya Sorokin to have much of a chance. Look for Hogberg to resume the backup role Tuesday at home versus the Lightning.