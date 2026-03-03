Marcus Johansson Injury: Exits early after high hit
Johansson sustained an apparent upper-body injury in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Lightning and didn't return, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Johansson exited the game after Darren Raddysh's hit in the third period. Prior to his exit, Johansson earned an assist, giving him 39 points over 57 contests this season. With no postgame update on his status, Johansson's availability for the Wild's two-game road trip (Friday in Vegas, Sunday in Colorado) is in doubt.
