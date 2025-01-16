Marcus Johansson Injury: On injured reserve

Johansson has been put on injured reserve Thursday. It's suspected that he's dealing with a concussion, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Johansson was injured during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Edmonton by an elbow from Connor McDavid. The 34-year-old Johansson will miss at least a week after being put on IR, which rules him out for Minnesota's upcoming games against Nashville on Saturday and Colorado on Monday. He has five goals and 16 points in 44 appearances in 2024-25.