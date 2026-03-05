Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson Injury: Out at least two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Johansson (upper body) will not be available for the Wild's two-game road trip that begins Friday in Vegas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Johansson was injured in the third period Tuesday against Tampa Bay and did not return. The 35-year-old veteran has 13 goals and 26 assists across 57 appearances this season. Look for Michael McCarron to draw into the lineup, in place of Johansson.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
