Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson Injury: Progressing from concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Johansson (concussion) has resumed skating, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Sunday.

Head coach John Hynes noted that the club will provide a more meaningful update Tuesday in regards to Johansson's status. Johansson was placed on injured reserve Jan. 16 and has missed five consecutive games. The 34-year-old has contributed five goals and 16 points across 44 appearances this season.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
