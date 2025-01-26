Marcus Johansson Injury: Progressing from concussion
Johansson (concussion) has resumed skating, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Sunday.
Head coach John Hynes noted that the club will provide a more meaningful update Tuesday in regards to Johansson's status. Johansson was placed on injured reserve Jan. 16 and has missed five consecutive games. The 34-year-old has contributed five goals and 16 points across 44 appearances this season.
