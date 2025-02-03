Marcus Johansson Injury: Trending toward return

Johansson (concussion) practiced Monday and is on track to return to the lineup against Boston on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Johansson occupied a middle-six role and worked on the second power-play unit in Monday's session. He could return to action in those spots after missing the last eight games. In Tuesday's lineup, Johansson could replace Ryan Hartman, who will likely receive a suspension following his in-person hearing Monday. The 34-year-old Johansson has five goals, 16 points and 68 shots on net across 44 appearances this season.