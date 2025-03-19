Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Johansson headshot

Marcus Johansson Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Johansson (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Kraken, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Johansson missed the morning skate, and head coach John Hynes indicated the Wild had one game-time decision due to an illness. This suggests that Johansson is the one who is under the weather. Liam Ohgren will replace him in the lineup for this game, while Johansson will try to be ready to return for Saturday's matinee game versus the Sabres.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild
