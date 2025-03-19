Marcus Johansson Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Johansson (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Kraken, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Johansson missed the morning skate, and head coach John Hynes indicated the Wild had one game-time decision due to an illness. This suggests that Johansson is the one who is under the weather. Liam Ohgren will replace him in the lineup for this game, while Johansson will try to be ready to return for Saturday's matinee game versus the Sabres.