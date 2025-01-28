Marcus Johansson Injury: Won't travel with team

Johansson (concussion) will not be on the Wild's four-game road trip, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

At this point, Johansson likely faces an uphill battle to get back into the lineup ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off. With Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) headed for surgery, Minnesota finds itself without two top-six forwards. Matt Boldy figures to get a look at a first-line role while both Liam Ohgren and Jakub Lauko could be in contention for top-six assignments.