Marcus Johansson News: Breaks pointless run

Johansson had an assist, two shots on net and one hit in Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Johansson was the middle skater in a pretty passing sequence that began with Kirill Kaprizov and ended with Matt Boldy's 10th goal of the season. The assist snapped a nine-game pointless stretch, during which Johansson had just 10 shots on net. One might assume skating on the second line with Boldy would prevent nine-game pointless runs, but it apparently took a shift with Kaprizov to make it back to the scoresheet. Both Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello left the game with a lower-body injuries, which could shake up the top-six and power-play units when Minnesota hosts Dallas on Saturday.