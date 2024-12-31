Marcus Johansson News: Breaks slump Tuesday

Johansson provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Johansson snapped an eight-game point drought -- during which he went minus-7 with 11 shots on net -- when he helped out on Declan Chisholm's second-period tally. The 34-year-old Johansson has had positive moments in 2024-25, but he likely won't be sad to move on to January after an inconsistent December. He could get a boost with Joel Eriksson Ek back from injury and playing on the second line. Johansson has 14 points, 62 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating through 37 appearances this season, a pace nearly identical to the one he had in a 30-point effort across 78 games in 2023-24.