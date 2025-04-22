Fantasy Hockey
Marcus Johansson

Marcus Johansson News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Johansson logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Johansson set up a Mats Zuccarello tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. Johansson had nine points over the last 11 contests of the regular season, wrapping up the year at 34 points in 72 appearances. The 34-year-old is filling a middle-six role and may generate some depth offense, but he adds little to the mix aside from points and shots on net.

Marcus Johansson
Minnesota Wild

