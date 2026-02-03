Johansson recorded the primary helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's goal just 38 seconds into regulation before later feeding the puck up the ice to Brock Faber for the game-tying goal. With the pair of helpers, Johansson is up to 24 assists, 37 points and 78 shots on net through 52 games this season. Monday's multi-point game was the 16-year NHL veteran's first of the calendar year after posting strong offensive totals in December. If he can find a fraction of that pace down the stretch of the regular season, he has a chance to record the second 50-plus-point campaign of his career. Johansson is a solid streaming option in deep fantasy leagues while he holds a role in Minnesota's top six.