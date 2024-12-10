Marcus Johansson News: Erupts for three points

Johansson scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Johansson had gone four games without a point entering Tuesday. He buried a goal on a scramble in front of the net at 5:39 of the third period, and he also had primary assists on goals by Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi. Johansson is rarely explosive on offense -- this was just his second multi-point effort of the campaign. The veteran forward has four goals, eight helpers, 48 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-5 rating through 27 appearances.